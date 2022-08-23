Florent Pagny appears alongside Beyoncé: this unexpected meeting surprises the Web!

Florent Pagny is one of the favorite personalities of the French. The announcement of his illness at the beginning of the year bears witness to this. Many were shocked upon hearing the news. As for Beyoncé, her popularity rating has risen further following the release of his new album “Rebirth”. Six years after the release of “Lemonades”she is back in force and makes her fans happy.

Florent Pagny and his cancerous tumor

Florent Pagny has been fighting for months against a cancerous tumor in the lung. He broke the news earlier this year via Instagram. At the time, the singer and coach of “The Voice” was celebrating its 60th birthday.

Due to his illness, he had to cancel the rest of his tours. His fans were saddened to hear the news, but showed their support for the singer. After undergoing treatment, the interpreter of ” Know how to love “ showed up recently on Instagram.

To the delight of his fans, he looked fine. Moreover, he at the same time sent a message to his followers. “Everything is fine, I’m getting my colors back”, could we read in the caption. The singer had already informed his fans in May that he only had one chemo left. Reassuring news for his admirers.

Beyoncé and her new album

It’s not just Florent Pagny who has made fans happy. Beyoncé too delighted his fans with the release of their new album.

Indeed, the American star unveiled his album on July 29, 2022. “Rebirth”. A new opus which comes six years after the release of “Lemonades”. The singer’s fans eagerly awaiting this return.

However, a few days after its release, the album caused controversy. In one of the tracks on the album, Beyoncé allegedly used excerpts from a song by Kelis. The latter therefore accused the interpreter of “Break My Soul” of stealing one of her creations.

In addition, people with disabilities have accused Beyoncé of having insulted them in one of the tracks of the album. However, the singer will therefore have to re-register this title.

Beyoncé poses with Florent Pagny

After inflaming her followers with her new album, Beyoncé ignites the Web again with a picture. Indeed, a photo of her alongside Florent Pagny surprised fans of the singer. Did they meet? Yes, but not yesterday. It was years ago.

In fact, Solange, Beyoncé’s little sister, had a concert in Paris, in 2009. It was at this concert that the American star had the pleasure of meeting Florent Pagny. They therefore immortalized this meeting by taking a photo. Florent Pagny in the middle and Beyoncé and her little sister Solange respectively on the right and on the left.

The photo reappears on Twitter

Recently, the photo reappeared on the Web and Twitter ignited. Indeed, Internet users have not failed to react to the photo of the two sisters and Florent Pagny.

“They are lucky b*rdel”, “Florent Pagny and fans”, this is what we can read in the comments of the photo.

A fan so can’t believe it which he writes:

“I need time to integrate the information. »

Note that it is a fan account from the American popstar who posted the photo. And everyone is happy about it. Whether they are fans of Florent Pagny or Beyoncé.

Florent Pagny is planning tours

Coming back to Florent Pagny, the latest news is reassuring. Fans can rest easy. Indeed, although he has lost his hair, the singer is in great shape. Witness the photo he shared earlier this month.

In addition, the 60-year-old artist announced a few months ago that he plans a comeback. Indeed, after having canceled the tours of his 60th birthday, he is planning others to celebrate his 61st birthday.

That said, the coach of The Voice therefore fought his fight well. And he can thank his family for that. The latter accompanied her during this particular ordeal of his life. He could also count on the unconditional support of his fans. He has spoken out about it.