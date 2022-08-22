Florent Pagny intimate with Beyoncé? An unlikely photo resurfaces

Here is a snapshot of the most intriguing… Indeed, our national Florent Pagny, whose career is well established, poses there alongside a renowned American star and not the least. It’s none other than Beyoncé. Needless to say that everyone went there with his little comment, as to why the interpreter of Know how to love posed between Jay-Z’s wife and his sister, Solange. Especially since this photo is not from yesterday. This is a portrait that resurfaces more than 12 years later. So let’s go back to 2009, when Queen B and her sister went to La Maroquinnerie. That day, they both met the juror of The Voice.

“Beyoncé taps the encrust”: this photo creates a “mental bug” on the Web

The least we can say is that this photo has been talked about on the Web. As proof, it has aroused many reactions within the community. Especially among French fans, who seem incredulous about the situation: Florent Pagny alongside Beyoncé… For a surprise, it’s a surprise! “It’s called the multiverse”commented a user, referring to the universe of Marvel. “Beyoncé taps the inlay”strikes another Twittos, not without a touch of the second degree. “I frame this photo”, outbids yet another. And this is not the most incisive commentary, far from it!

“It causes me a mental bug, I need time to integrate this informationwrote Faïza Zeroula, journalist for Médiapart in response to this tweet. But above all, how? Why ? And there is Solange as a bonus ». If the musical genre of the two artists is light years away from each other, especially since the artist, who has recently recovered from cancer, does not have the notoriety of the interpreter of Renaissance. Did Beyoncé know who Florent Pagny was? Or did the latter simply want to immortalize this meeting with a world-famous star? “They are lucky, damn it”, has also quipped a fan about it. What is certain is that this photo does not make us younger.