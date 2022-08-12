Florentino Perez ‘pushes’ a fan who asks him for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo (video)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a happy man. Indeed, his club has just won a new title, the European Supercup at the expense of Eintracht Frankfurt.. A first title this season after an almost perfect previous exercise with three titles: La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League. Only the Copa del Rey escaped Madrid. Karim Benzema scored again and new signing Aurélien Tchouaméni won his first career title. And if some find that the recruitment of the White House is ” shy ” compared in particular to that of the rival, FC Barcelona which is carrying out a transfer window of madness, the supporters of Real just like its coach Carlo Ancelotti and its president, are confident. for the future because the club has a solid group according to them.

HASSo when we talk about a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Les Merengue, Florentino Perez does not even want to hear about it.

”Still ? When he is 38 years old…?”

A fan ran into Florentino Perez and asked him to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid. But the answer from the merengue club boss was clear and clear: “Again? When he is 38 years old…?. It is difficult to prove the president wrong as Real shone last season with Benzema, Vinicius and Modric to name a few, while CR7 seems to be on the inside at the moment. Moreover, the Portuguese is struggling to find a club as he seeks to leave Manchester United to play in particular the next Champions League.

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on Florentino Perez’s comments about Cristiano Ronaldo.

We read on Twitter:

”Even at 38 he destroys Messi prime…”

”Even the boss of the real does not respect it, it’s serious…”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister responds on Instagram to Florentino Perez’s statement: ‘He’s 38 but he can still jump more than two meters in the air, stay there for 3 minutes, and his body has no fat . Respect yourself, old man, you’re 75…”

”He never liked it anyway and cristiano at 38 is much better than the entire current Real squad…”

”Are you serious ? Who’s going to buy a 38-year-old guy when the team is doing great? Even though it’s called cr7! What sports project is it for in the end?

”He is detestable since Ronaldo is richer than him he loves him more lol”

”He’s right Perez must admit it and turn the page…”

La Liga resumes its rights this weekend. Defending champions Real Madrid begin their league season this Sunday with a trip to Almeria.

