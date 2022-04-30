Florentino Pérez talks about the possible signing of Mbappé in the middle of Real Madrid’s celebration for the Spanish League

2022-04-30

Florentino Perez was present at the Santiago Bernabéu to celebrate title number 35 of the real Madrid on the Spanish League, after beating Espanyol 4-0. The president of the meringues attended the media and talked about everything. He was asked about the great season of Benzema, ensuring that he must win the Ballon d’Or this year. He also referred to the criticism he received at the time Ancelotti. See: Real Madrid is proclaimed champion and adds its 35th title in LaLiga; 9 more than Barcelona and 24 of Atlético Florentine He also answered the question about the possible signing of Kylian Mbappe. Change center pair: “These are rational decisions, if it hadn’t gone well that year, maybe it would have gone the next, what we have done we have done conscientiously.”

Karim Benzema and his season: “Benzema has been good now and since he came, there is no doubt that they have to give him the Ballon d’Or this year, they can’t take it away”. Also: Ancelotti’s words after winning the Spanish League Ancelotti did not expect the call from Madrid: “Possibly, as soon as we call him he says “I’m running”, that’s what he said. And speaking with him these days he told me that he has coached many teams and he says that the difference is that in Madrid the Madrid players are Real Madrid players and that is a plus”. See also: The table of positions of the League of Spain; And Barcelona? Criticism of Ancelotti: “He has a lot of tables when it comes to training squads and there is always someone who criticizes something, but his identification with Real Madrid is great, with its values ​​and with what it represents and that is important in a coach”.