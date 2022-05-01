Florentino Prez: “Are people excited about Mbapp? He hadn’t fallen for that”

ANDhe president of real Madrid, Florentino Pérezspoke after achieving the title 35 of LaLiga of the white club in the Santiago Bernabu and assured to be very satisfied because they have achieved half of the objective, in the absence of seeing what happens with the Champions League.

“I feel what all Madridistas do, great satisfaction. The planning we did had the objective of winning the League and winning the Champions League. We have won the League and now let’s see the Champions League”, he declared in an interview with Movistar after the championship obtained by beating 4-0 Spanish.

When they reminded him that the people who go to Real Madrid get excited when they think about the arrival of Kylian MbappFlorentino responded sarcastically:

“I had not fallen into

In addition to the signing most longed for by Real Madrid, the leader spoke about several issues related to the team and the adjustments he made Carlo Ancelotti to get the coveted title in the Spanish league.

“Decisions like changing the central pair. They are rational decisions, if it hadn’t gone well that year, maybe it would have gone the next, what we have done we have done conscientiously,” he commented.

Florentino reiterated his vote for Karim Benzema for how he Ballon d’Or 2022which he hopes will be delivered to the French, without room for doubt.

“Benzema has been good now and since he came, there’s no doubt that they have to give him the Ballon d’Or this year, they can’t take it away from him,” assured Florentino.

Ancelotti did not expect the call from Madrid, revealed ‘Floren’: “Possibly, as soon as we call him he says ‘I’m running’, that’s what he said. And speaking with him these days he told me that he has trained many teams and says that The difference is that in Madrid, the Madrid players are Real Madrid players and that’s a plus,” he commented.

Regarding the criticism of Ancelotti in dark moments like Bara’s 4-0 at the Bernabu and other setbacks throughout the season, Florentino said that Carletto He has a lot of experience to dodge them.

“He has many tables when it comes to training squads and there is always someone who criticizes something, but his identification with Real Madrid is great, with its values ​​and with what it represents and that is important in a coach”, he commented.

This is going to get out of control!#CHAMPION35pic.twitter.com/YGtbsqP7DS ? Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 30, 2022

Over the Player celebrations at La Cibeles He pointed out: “They are going to retire soon for sure, this also helps us so that this communion between fans and players on Wednesday we can win and go to the Final. Wednesday is going to be a magical night”, he assured about the return duel against City in the Champions League.

Florentino recalled that he does not go to the white celebration in Cibeles: “I have never gone to Cibeles, it is a place for them,” said the Madrid leader, who finished off by saying that he speaks little and does so only in the moments large.

“I only speak when we win a title. I spoke in Riyadh and I speak here, I am not one of those who lavish myself in speaking. Not on Wednesday, we can see each other in Paris”, he sentenced.