Flores breaks the silence and reveals why Martino doesn’t want him in the Tri

Marcelo Flores and the reason why Martino would not want him in the Tri

May 05, 2022 06:30 a.m.

Marcelo Flores, a Mexican player who plays for Arsenal under 23, gave an interview to Football London magazine in which he assured that his goal is to play in the first division at the age of 19 and have the opportunity to shine in the World Cup in Qatar.

Marcelo Flores’ wish is to play with the Mexican team in a World Cup event, however, this wish was distorted by Gerardo Martino, who assures that it is an imposition rather than a request.

The Arsenal attacking midfielder assures that either with Canada or Mexico he could reach a World Cup due to his conditions, but he has El Tri nailed in his eyes and in his heart, as he revealed in the interview with English media.

Why doesn’t Martino agree with Flores in El Tri?

It seems that Martino is not very attached to the players in the locker room, something that seems complex for Marcelo Flores and other new players. According to Flores, a good coach is someone who speaks to you clearly and explains what the field needs.

An example of this is Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal, with whom Flores has combined in the best way. “He tells you what he wants and what he needs. You execute it as he wants and he will benefit you, ”said the Mexican.

