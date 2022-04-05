Flores does not go to the World Cup and they uncover the trunk that will go to the Tri and they would give him the 10

Flores will not be in the World Cup, there is another chosen by Martino

April 05, 2022 11:05 a.m.

It didn’t help that he played for Arsenal, that he had a good level of play in the U23s, that he went up to the first team. Marcelo Flores is not contemplated for the Tri, nor for the world nor for other appointments with the Mexican team.

According to the ESPN report, the Mexican, Canadian, English soccer player does not enter the plans of Gerardo Martinobecause he already has his chosen players and his work group is defined, so Mexico will not open the doors for him.

Instead of risking it and betting on young processes, as the teams from England, Ecuador, Brazil, Germany and even Spain did, in Mexico they prefer the same sacred cows or the players who have already shown that they do not perform.

What player would have secured his place in the World Cup even though he has no rhythm?

It is not understood how Gerardo Martino calls Diego Lainez al Tri even though he doesn’t play. However, the Betis footballer is one of those who would go up to the World Cup, due to the weight of Televisa and they could even give him the 10, as already happened in the Qualifiers process.

