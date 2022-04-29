Flores is just the press, Martino does not want him and it is revealed who is pressing for him to be in the Tri

Marcelo Flores during the friendly of the Mexican National Team

April 28, 2022 10:10 a.m.

Marcelo Flores had more than 30 minutes, in the 0-0 draw of the Mexican National Team against Guatemala, and left more questions than answers about his future. Now, the reason why someone inside the Tri wants him is revealed, despite the fact that it turns out to be more press than good football.

More Tri news:

The reason why Martino put Gómez only 9 minutes to protect a scholarship

In Orlando, El Tri faced Guatemala. In the complementary stage, Marcelo Flores received a standing ovation from the fans when he entered the field of play. However, the English Arsenal midfielder failed to shine against a lower ranked team.

Everything indicates that the press pushes Gerardo Martino to make a decision, despite the “normal” level of Flores. The player, days ago, pointed out that he has not yet decided which national team to represent, because he is also in Canada’s sights, although with what was shown yesterday, it would be difficult for any national team to guarantee him a place in the World Cup.

Who would be interested in Flores staying in El Tri?

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), would be interested in Flores deciding to play with the national team. His desire would be purely economic and image. The young footballer not long ago signed with Adidas and is a magnet for more and better business with the FMF. In addition, he can benefit at the FIFA level, since during the World Cup the revelation player is chosen and Flores could enter to dispute the distinction as a Mexican.

More Tri news:

The Tri player who could have teamed up with Messi, according to Luis Suárez