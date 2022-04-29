Florian Thauvin explained his “anger” for leaving against club America

Florian Thauvin, a player for the UNAL Tigres, who was in the eye of the hurricane in the match against Club América on matchday 16 of Liga MX for his ‘tantrum’, broke the silence about this situation in an interview for the TV channel Maldonado hair.

The Frenchman spoke about his rudeness with Miguel Herrera and assured that these are things that happen and stay on the pitch.

“I’m a competitive player. I always want to be on the pitch and even more so when it’s a game against a great team and we’re losing. I always think I can help my team and I don’t want to go out but nothing happens”. He revealed: “Everything is fine with Miguel Herrera, we are human and there has to be a good relationship. That is part of life and work.”

Regarding the goal he scored against Rayados de Monterrey, he revealed that “it’s all right” what the rival team’s fans say, as he assured that if he crossed or shot on goal, it’s all the same.

“Do they still talk about it? Time goes by, the Liguilla is coming and they still talk about it. I’ll tell you the truth, what you think is worth a damn. For me it’s a goal and it’s all over”. said the French.

Likewise, he revealed that he shot at goal and tried to deceive Andrada. “I did it perfectly, I raised my hand so the goalkeeper would think he was going to cross.”