Florian Thauvin on his goal in Clásico Regio: what they think is worth it to me

Florian Thauvin it is clear: “What they think is worth it to me”the Frenchman shoots first when questioned about if he tried to cross or shoot at goal that afternoon of March 19, 2022, when made a masterful note during the Classic Royal.

And it is that the footballer of tigers opened the trunk of memories to refer to that entry, which surprises him that people are still talking about it, so at once he settled the controversy and gave details of the origin of that annotation who sentenced the feline victory over Rayados (2-0) in this Closure 2022.

“Do they still talk about it? Time passes, the Liguilla is coming and they still talk about it? I’m going to tell you the truth: what they think is worth it to me, for me it’s a goal and it’s all over“, shoots the European sincerely, who adds that the annotation was gestated from days before of the encounter.

“You have to go back to history: every day of the week they grabbed me Nahuel (Guzmán) and André (Pierre Gignac) and they told me: ‘Florian you have to kick the goal because he is a goalkeeper (Esteban Andrada) who goes out a lot, a lot,'” he added Thauvin in an interview with Pello Maldonado.

What if he wanted to center, what if this, what if the other… The reality is that Florian Thauvin, “doesn’t care” about the excuses that they keep giving to one of the best goals in the history of the Clásico Regiomontano! Champion Du Monde! pic.twitter.com/7myuGF1Fy7 – Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) April 29, 2022

Did Florian Thauvin want to shoot or cross?

The soccer player of the tigers explained that during the play he always intended to shoot at goaleven mentioned that he made the sign that he was going to center to deceive the Rayados goalkeeperwho finally ‘took the bait’ and was able to concede the goal.

“The plan was to kick the goal. My first ball should be a cross, but I didn’t have a chance, so I saw that I had to make a change, I told myself it’s my last ball, So I’m going to make Charly (sign) so that the goalkeeper thinks I’m going to cross it, but I was on my right and I did it perfectly. In ten times how many times am I going to do it? I do not know but the most important is that the ball entered the Clásico and I’m happy with that“, he finished.

