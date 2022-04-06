Florian Thauvin surprises Gignac and Piojo Herrera with this unexpected action in Tigres

Florian Thauvin confirms the good moment of Tigres



April 05, 2022 9:26 p.m.

After the end of the national team break in which Mexico qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, activity returned to La Liga MX and Miguel Herrera’s Tigres defeated the ‘Xolos’ of Tijuana 2-0, a result with which they They became the new leader of Clausura 2022, at the end of the twelfth day of the championship.

With this result, the “Tigres” reached eight wins with two draws, one loss and 26 points, one more than Pachuca, beaten 3-1 by Santos Laguna, in another Sunday duel.

A great performance by André Pierre Gignac and Yeferson Soteldo sentenced the actions and confirmed the great moment of the feline squad.

However, Miguel Herrera considered that they have not yet achieved their maximum objectives, although he was happy for the achievement.

“It makes me calm to know that the team is doing things well. But we haven’t won anything, we are interested in staying well, with the unity of the group, with the strength that we have shown, we will fight for the top all the time.”Herrera said at a press conference.

“A game that despite possession, we were not practical and forceful as we have been. We were stopping doing things that we were doing well. At halftime, we talked about standing up better, we made a change, with people who could hold the ball more”he added.

After this, the French Florian Thauvin boasted on his social networks of a statistic that shows his good sporting moment and that of his club. The player is the leader of the day with the most successful offenses and centers.