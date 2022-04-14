Florida, a success story: less taxes and zero Covid restrictions

You love me. Florida. Two words that mean “openness”, “dynamism”, “economic development”. From here it starts again “The Restart“, The event conceived by Nicola Porro and already in its second edition. Today, from the headquarters ofMarangoni Institute, in the heart of the Miami Design District, we are talking about Florida, in fact, and how its courage in the choices of economic policy and the fight against the pandemic has served to attract investments. An example for Italy, and who knows, also for the rest of the world.

The example of Florida

After all, Florida’s GDP has exceeded one trillion dollars: if it were an independent state it would be the sixteenth richest in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic to date, the private sector alone has created more than a million new jobs. Less taxes, opening of markets, minimum restrictions during the pandemic, were the ingredients of an extraordinary success. We can only start from here.

The restart to the second edition

The format is the same as a year ago (see the 2021 edition here): two round tables with protagonists from the world of entrepreneurship, economy, politics, fashion and culture who will narrate visions and scenarios of a historical moment economic in great change in which numerous opportunities present themselves. On stage, for this first appointment entitled “Florida: the story of a success. How investments are attracted ”, go up: the parliamentarian Andrea Ruggieri, Salvatore Palella CEO of Helbiz, Haykan Baykam CEO and president of the Marangoni Institute in Miami, the lawyer Marco Cerrato by Studio Maisto. Follow the above live streaming.

——

The Restart this year will have a double appointment: don’t miss it in Bari on 16 and 17 July 2022. We will talk about energy transition and we will remove the veil of hypocrisy on gas, green and energy.