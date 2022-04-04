Florida airports continue to be affected by cancellations and delays

Travelers wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus walk through Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) AP

Thousands of stranded passengers, delayed and canceled flights form the panorama of Florida airports this Monday, after a weekend in similar conditions due to the combination of bad weather and technical problems with a large influx of travelers due to the end of the holidays. spring.

According to Miami’s NBC 6 channel, some passengers departing from Florida have been told they will have to wait up to five days to travel.

Television media published images of long lines at airport counters in Miami, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, which are among the busiest in Florida.

They also collected statements from passengers frustrated by the wait and the lack of information about the reason for what is happening.

According to the FlightAware flight tracking platform, as of early this morning, 1,792 flights for today had been canceled across the US and 2,245 were delayed.

At the Miami airport, the morning began with 32 flights canceled and eight delayed, in Fort Lauderdale, an important hub for low-cost flights, there were 55 canceled and 31 delayed, according to media reports.

According to FlightAware, the companies most affected are JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines.

Not only Florida airports suffered this setback in the flight program, but also others further north such as New York and Baltimore.

“Bad weather in the Southwest and many delays in air traffic control programs have had a significant impact on the industry,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told NBC 6.

According to this source, today’s cancellations will help normalize operations and move passengers and crew to the starting position.

Miami International Airport attributed the problems to “inclement” weather with storms and electrical equipment recorded in its area over the weekend and asked those who are going to travel to call the airline beforehand to find out the status of their flight.

This story was originally published on April 4, 2022 9:27 a.m.