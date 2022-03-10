Florida Assembly passes tough law that punishes those who transport unaccompanied minor immigrants. | Univision Immigration News

The House of Representatives of the Florida Legislative Assembly approved this Wednesday with 74 votes in favor and 42 against a bill that hinders and punishes the transfer and also the care of minor immigrants and family units detained at the border while awaiting resolution of their asylum cases.
The controversial initiative SB 1808, previously approved by the Senate, is consistent with the immigration policy of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, an ally of former President Donald Trump and defender of the former president’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
The legislative project prevents companies or carriers from doing business with the state of Florida if they participate in undocumented immigrant resettlement programs run by the federal government.
The bill, which will now be sent to DeSantis’s office to be signed into law, also denies operating licenses to shelters that house immigrants under contract with the federal government, unless there is a prior resettlement agreement between the government of the State and the federal government.
Democrats say the law will be challenged in court and hope it will be stopped.
The 1997 Flores Judicial Agreement and a 2008 human trafficking prevention law determine that the federal government cannot deport minors and it should be the immigration judges who decide their futures in the country.
In the case of adults, accompanied minors remain with their mothers or fathers to avoid forced separations, something similar to what was recorded in 2018 when the Trump administration filed criminal charges against the parents for illegal entry into the country.
While the adults faced criminal proceedings in the courts, the government took their children from them. Once the processes were concluded and the parents sent to deportation trials, thousands of them, when they tried to recover their children, discovered that the government did not have reunification protocols.
Florida law applies to carriers, shelters, foster care agencies, and family child care homes where unaccompanied minors are sent by the federal government after being processed at the border and released into the care of the Department of Health and Human Resources (HHS). .
The initiative prohibits the operation of these centers without prior agreement with the state government, and another commitment or resettlement agreement between the state and the federal government that guarantees that the immigrant will not stay in the state if he wins his case. asylum or the judge rules in your favor at the end of the process.
It should be noted that asylum is an available legal remedy authorized by Congress, despite the fact that, in most cases due to the pandemic, the federal government deports aliens under Title 42 of the United States Code, a 1944 policy activated last year as part of public health efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative, among other provisions, also severely limits the movement of immigrants to Florida. And it also orders a thorough search of each foreigner who enters the state. The data must include, in addition to the name, the charges filed, criminal case, date of arrest, date on which the alleged crime occurred, cause that originated the citation, to a court, date of appearance, known aliases, race, ethnicity and gender. .
Shortly before the vote, the FDW.us organization, a pressure group made up of leaders in the technology community including Facebook, Google, Linkedin and Dropox, asked the Assembly to reject the Republican-sponsored bill.
“This legislation is an unnecessary attack on children seeking refuge and is a threat to the growth and safety of Florida,” said Ted Hutchinson, Director of Immigration for FWD.us.
“This legislation will not only divert local resources to carry out federal immigration priorities, it will eliminate resources for children and others seeking asylum,” he added.
Hutchinson further said that “especially in the midst of the ongoing pandemic and a housing crisis that is sweeping the state and the nation, it is disappointing that the legislature is prioritizing the political game over what is best for the Sunshine State.”
“As a country, we don’t turn our backs on children, immigrants or each other. That was not the case with the Pedro Pan program of the 1960s, when some 14,000 unaccompanied children were brought to the United States from Cuba with the help of the Catholic Church. Those children were welcomed with open arms and that tradition must continue today as well,” he said.
Other details of the initiative
In addition to prohibiting transfers and regulating operating licenses, the bill would require that shelters and agencies caring for immigrant minors and families deliver to the state government copies of education plans for the children under their care, and that visits are made to unaccompanied youth who are placed with sponsors while their immigration cases continue.
The project indicates that the visits will take place twice a year and include taking photographs of the children, as well as visually inspecting them for “unusual markings” and interviewing them.
The legislation stipulates that visits will stop once the immigrant minor reaches the age of majority, leaves the territory of the state, obtains legal immigration status or is deported from the United States.
DeSantis has referred to the resettlement of unaccompanied minors in Florida by the federal government as clandestine human smuggling flights.
The Florida governor is also an opponent of the immigration policy of President Joe Biden, who when he arrived at the White House in January 2021 promised to disarm Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy built on the basis of 400 memorandums and executive orders.
DeSantis maintains that the withdrawal of the controversial immigration policy of the previous government triggered a crisis at the border with the arrival of thousands of immigrants who, like Trump, accuse them of being criminals and have even pointed out that foreigners are responsible for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.