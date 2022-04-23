Florida bride arrested for mixing marijuana with food at her wedding reception

Florida, USA

A woman from Florida, in the southeastern United States, ended up behind bars after deciding to mix marijuana with the food served during her wedding banquet in February, local media reported this Thursday.

The prank, carried out with the help of a caterer hired for the ceremony, prompted the intervention of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in central Florida and the arrest of the two women.

According to court documents, the authorities went to the venue where the wedding of Andrew Svoboda and Danya Shea Svoboda was taking place on February 19 after several of their guests called the emergency room because they felt unwell.

One of those people, Douglas Postma, the groom’s uncle, assured the agents that he noticed his heart racing and beginning to have strange thoughts after eating Caesar salad, pasta and bread.

The testimony coincides with that of other guests at the ceremony held in the city of Longwood, about 20 kilometers north of Orlando.

Postma’s wife felt even worse than her husband and had to be admitted to a hospital where THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, was found in her blood.

Another of those affected, Miranda Cady, a friend of the bride, felt “that her heart was going to stop” after eating bread with olive oil.

Seeing drugged, she asked the caterer, Joycelin Montrinice Bryant, if she had put marijuana in the food. She answered yes.

The girlfriend confirmed that news to him shortly after, appearing enthusiastic about his prank, according to Cady’s statement to authorities.

The agents took samples in glasses and food remains. Their investigation soon led them to Danya Svoboda, 42, and Bryant, 31.

The two women are charged with violating a state law against food tampering, delivery of marijuana and negligence.

Both have posted bail and will appear before a judge in June, the CNN news channel reported.