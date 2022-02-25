Florida changes COVID-19 guidelines, moves away from CDC policy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a direct rebuke to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s policies on COVID-19, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his newly appointed state surgeon general confirmed, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, announced changes to state pandemic policies.

In an announcement titled “Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo Buck CDC With New Official State Guidance,” the governor and surgeon general said the state would “reject unscientific corporate masking policies” as well as “reduce isolation”. for all Floridians.”

Specifically, the ad mentioned the isolation of school and daycare attendees, and advised doctors to “exercise their individual clinical judgment and experience” when making recommendations about COVID-19 treatments. The state encourages physicians to focus on the needs and preferences of patients.

The announcement also focused on letting healthcare professionals go their own ways, rather than sticking to federal guidelines. The statement highlighted repeated criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“People want to live freely in Florida without corporate masks creating a two-tier society and authoritarian isolation for children,” DeSantis said in the statement. “We are empowering health professionals to follow the science, not the Fauci status quo.”

The list of the new state guidelines can be found online, but the governor’s office announcement included the following changes to public health updates in Florida:

Reject corporate masking for employees

Advise healthcare professionals and facilities to reassess status quo protocols in favor of science-based treatment options to benefit patients.

Nursery guidance updated to limit children’s isolation to five days

Update to school rule to limit student isolation to five days

Reduced isolation for Floridians with COVID to five days

The online version of the state of the guidelines is explicitly titled “Buck the CDC.”

The Florida Department of Health also posted new guidance for healthcare professionals and facilities online, along with suggested changes to corporate policies on wearing masks, isolating children from daycare centers, isolating students from school settings, and general guidance. of quarantine. A video version of the announcement was posted on Rumble, along with the policies.