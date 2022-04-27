Florida city offers Musk to be Twitter headquarters

If billionaire Elon Musk plans to move Twitter’s headquarters from California, after reaching an agreement to buy that company for $44 billion, the City of Jacksonville, Florida, is ready to welcome it.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry offered Musk his city, assuring it is a “haven” for tech talent with the third-highest monthly growth in tech jobs in the US, surpassing Los Angeles, Houston and Miami.

Curry also told Musk via his Twitter account that Jacksonville, in north Florida, is home to what he said is the state’s first fintech academy.

“@Elon Musk, this is the mayor of @CityofJax (…) I’m with @JimmyPatronis. Move @Twitter headquarters to Jax! (Jacksonville)“, asked the founder of the aerospace technology company SpaceX and the manufacturer of electric vehicles Tesla on Tuesday.

The mayor thus joined the initiative of the financial director of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, who as a lure to attract Musk also on Twitter published a spectacular photograph of one of the state’s beaches.

“Hey @Elon Musk, this is what the @Twitter team could see some sunset if they were headquartered in the Free State of Florida. #FloridaEsParaGanadores #EnEsteMomento”, referring to the business climate and Floridian landscapes.

He stressed that among the benefits of moving to the so-called Sunshine State is that “we do not have income taxes, we love freedom and we believe in public safety. With Elon at the helm, Florida and Twitter would be a perfect match.”

Patronis has engaged in a friendly discussion with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who have offered Musk their home states for the social network.

Abbott told Musk, also on Twitter, to move Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring company.

.@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

But Patronis warned Musk that if you’re considering Texas, “You better bring lots of solar panels and a big, big battery. (The Texas power grid isn’t great.) Stay with Florida. After all, Florida is for winners.”

For her part, Senator Blackburn said, “Elon should move Twitter headquarters to the freedom-loving state of Tennessee!”

Elon should move Twitter HQ to the freedom-loving state of Tennessee! — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 26, 2022

And Patronis met him saying “No. If you don’t have the best governor in the US (@GovRonDeSantis), you can’t compete” and he added the hashtag #FloridaEsParaGanadores.

The billionaire has been moving his companies from California to other states.

The Twitter purchase transaction, approved by shareholders and regulators on Monday, April 25, is expected to be completed this year.

This story was originally published on April 27, 2022 0:58 p.m.