This Friday Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the southeastern Caribbean, which could reach Cuba and later, Florida, as a hurricane category 3which would make it the first major hurricane to make landfall there since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts, and was located about 600 miles east-southeast of Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). acronym in English). The tropical depression is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.according to the NHC.

Florida could receive the first major hurricane since 2018: when it will arrive and affected areas

According to the National Hurricane Center, The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend and could approach Cuba on Tuesday as Hurricane Hermine or Hurricane Ian., a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. The name of the hurricane will depend on when it reaches tropical storm status.

Secondly, forecasts show the system will intensify to a Category 3 as it approaches Florida next week.

Enlarge Florida could receive the first major hurricane since 2018: when it will arrive and affected areas NHC

It may interest you: What is a super flood and could it happen in California?

While the storm is expected to slowly strengthen over the next few days, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center warn that it is likely to rapidly intensify as it passes over the very warm waters of the Caribbean and southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

According to the NHC’s 11:00 a.m. ET update, the depression is expected to produce heavy rain and possible flooding in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçaoas well as heavy rains in Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Cuba in the coming days.

On the other hand, it is expected that the depression approaches Jamaica as a tropical storm on Sunday and how hurricane to the Cayman Islands on Monday. Subsequently, it is expected to arrive strengthened in Cuba and approach the Florida peninsula with the potential for significant impact, strong winds, and heavy rainfall.