Florida COVID-19 Update: New Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations

On Saturday, Florida reported 2,738 cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths, according to the report sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based on calculations by the Miami Herald of CDC data.

In the past seven days, the state has added 139 deaths and 3,236 cases daily on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. Florida has a total of at least 5,803,337 confirmed COVID cases and 69,556 deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS FOR COVID-19 IN FLORIDA

In Florida there are 3,146 people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, according to Saturday’s report from the US Department of Health and Human Services. This information is reported by 258 Florida hospitals. The number of hospitalized people is 668 less than the day before, when 259 hospitals reported.

COVID-19 patients are 5.37 percent of all occupied beds in the most recent report, compared to 5.64 percent among hospitals that reported on Friday.

So far, the inflows during the wave of the omicron variant have not been as deadly as those caused by the delta variant last summer. At the height of the delta in August, more than 15,000 people were hospitalized in Florida, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Of those hospitalized in Florida, 531 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down from 45 on Friday. That represents about 8.32 percent of ICU beds statewide, compared to 8.98 percent a day earlier.

Translation of Jorge Posada