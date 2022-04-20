Florida governor seeks to remove government status from Disney

Tallahassee- The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisasked the Assembly on Tuesday to revoke a law that allows Walt Disney World to operate as a government over its properties in the state, in the most recent struggle between the Republican and the media giant.

DeSantis, a possible presidential candidate for 2024, has clashed with Disney because the company opposes a new law in Florida that prohibits teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to children from kindergarten to third grade.

On Tuesday, DeSantis raised his bets.

As lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill for a special legislative session on legislative districts, the Governor announced that he had issued a proclamation that allows the Legislature – where Republicans are in the majority – to consider bills that eliminate the autonomous district of Disney.

“Today I am announcing that we are expanding the call for what you will consider this week. And with this, yes, they will consider the legislative map, but they will also consider the end of all the special districts that were enacted in Florida before 1968, that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement district,” DeSantis said at a news conference, referring to the company’s governing district but without mentioning Disney.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is a private government controlled by Disney World and established by the State Assembly in 1967 that allows it to provide government services such as zoning, fire protection, utilities, and infrastructure.

Disney is one of the largest private employers in Florida.

The move comes after Disney announced that would suspend political donations to the state for the new Parental Rights in Education Act, which opponents call “Don’t say gay”, in the face of criticism that banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in the early school years will marginalize the LGBT community.

Disney representatives have not commented on the governor’s announcement.