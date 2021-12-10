Florida: homeland of Bitcoin and Crypto

We are back to You love me – or rather in Florida, an American state that is fast becoming the leader of blockchain integrations in public matters. All our readers will know Francis Suarez, the mayor of You love me who already receives his salary in Bitcoin, which has long been fighting for crypto and blockchain even on a public level.

TO strengthen the position of the state now also arrives on governor De Santis, which yesterday gave very precise inputs for future implementations of the sector blockchain in the policies and transfers of the state.

Florida is betting everything on the blockchain

DeSantis marries the blockchain: in the footsteps of Suarez

There Florida, also for issues not related to the world of cryptocurrencies, it is the US state that in these times is most in open conflict with Washington’s decisions. A battle on several fronts, which now seems to take the path of the world of Bitcoin And cryptocurrencies.

DeSantis, the governor of the important state, would indeed agree with the whole line with Francis Suarez – in the sense of a greater openness to the world of Bitcoin and of cryptocurrencies. According to what was stated by the governor of Florida, services will be tested shortly MedicAid – one of the health coverage systems for those without private insurance – and also other types of transfers to and from the State using blockchain technologies.

An opening that suggests DeSantis, it is not only a political question, but also an economic one. The number of business theme crypto who have already moved or are in the process of moving to Florida, again according to DeSantis, it would be very much up – and this, for those who bet on $ BTC and on cryptocurrencies as systems of the future – is a signal that a forward-looking politician should not ignore.

Florida vs. Washington’s journey

All this in a context that does not seem to be all that favorable to cryptocurrencies, at least since when Biden took office at White House. As is known to the readers from Cryptocurrency.it – the administration of democratic sign has within it several to oppose itself Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, with the same approvals as ETF from SEC that have been land of clash of factions.

There Florida he tries to act as a guide, also being able to base himself on a sort of communion of intentions between his most representative political figures. What starts from here the long wave that will overwhelm the homeland of the US dollar?