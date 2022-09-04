Florida Lottery, Saturday, September 3: Winning Numbers

RESULTS HERE | Winning numbers | The Florida Lottery will play its drawings on Saturday, September 3. Know in this note the winning numbers of the different games in the United States such as the Florida Lotto, Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5.

The organism Florida Lotteryaccording to its name in English, is in charge of selling and raffling the games of the State of Florida in the United States. It has its headquarters in Tallahassee and was founded on January 12, 1988 by bob martinez, former governor.

Among the most important games drawn by the Florida Lottery is the Florida Lottowhich takes place every Wednesday and Saturday from 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT.

The way to win this game is by matching the 6 numbers that were played, although it is also possible to win smaller prizes with fewer hits. To play the Florida Lotto you have to buy a ticket, which has a price of only 2 dollars.

DRAW HERE | Florida Lotto Results – All winning numbers in USA TODAY, Saturday September 3, 2022

The results in this United States game will be known by CLICKING HERE. However, this draw is only held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, so there will be no game today. Previous winning numbers will be found on the official website.

Pick 2 Results: Winning Numbers Saturday September 3

This United States draw is played every day and the results can be checked on the official website of the Florida Lottery (CLICK HERE).

Pick 3 | Results, winning numbers and draw in the USA

The Florida Lottery Pick 3 drawing will be played every day. Know the results and winning numbers by CLICKING HERE.

Florida Lottery PICK 4 Winning Numbers and Results

Pick 4 will announce your results and winning numbers on your official Web site As soon as the giveaway ends.

Pick 5: Results Saturday September 3

Like the other games, it will be held every day and the numbers that fell will be available by CLICKING HERE.