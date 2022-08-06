Florida Medical Board Approves Regular Treatment for Transgender Teens – NBC 7 Miami

There are more than 200 people in a protest in front of the Marriot Hotel, in Dania Beach, where the Florida Medical Board was analyzing the request of the state surgeon general and the Department of Health to reconsider the medical care protocol for adolescents under 18 years of age and ban hormonal treatments and sex reassignment surgeries for children and adolescents.

“I am a transgender man and I am here to protect the rights of people like me and also my health services,” said Esteban Rocha, a transgender activist, who demonstrated today to protect his rights.

The protest ended with arrests while the medical board listened to opinions, for and against.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a Florida surgeon general, said “there is no conclusive evidence that hormone treatment and surgery have any benefit for adolescents.”

For his part, Dr. Michael Haller, head of pediatric endocrinology at the University of Florida, says the measure is “100% politically motivated.”

A transgender male adolescent who is limited to hormonal treatment with testosterone and begins to develop breasts and menstruate, is something that he would not be comfortable with, which would increase his gender dysphoria.

Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Christine Dayton explains that “we always start with an in-depth psychological evaluation and then move on to puberty blocking, a process approved by parents, based on medical criteria. At 16, we start hormone treatment and the surgeries are done later.” of 18 years”.

At the age of 17, Sofía Galvin began the social transition from female to male. At 18, she started hormone therapy and at 19 she had her breasts removed. She now regrets her transition. “When I was 20 years old was when I realized that this had not been a good decision.”

Most of those gathered here advocated for access to treatment. “I want children like me to grow up healthy and not think about committing suicide,” is what transgender activist Esteban Rocha asks.

But this time there were conflicting opinions, some like Antonio Verdugo, from the Christian Family Coalition, “they don’t want the children to receive therapies, what they want is for them to receive surgeries, and hormonal treatment that causes a lot of damage.”

An opinion that differs from the transgender activist, Victor Mateo, who points out: “They have to give children the confidence to be who they want to be, who they need to be.”

The Florida Department of Health’s request goes against guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Department of Health that gender-affirming treatments, when appropriate and necessary, improve the physical and mental health of those with gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria is the feeling of discomfort or distress that can be felt by people whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth or from physical characteristics related to sex.

People with gender dysphoria often believe they are victims of a biological accident and are cruelly imprisoned in a body incompatible with their identity.