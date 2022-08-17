Florida mother arrested for abusing her daughter after finding sex photos

A woman in Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on charges of child abuse Miami Herald File

A Florida mother has been arrested for over-disciplining her daughter, authorities said.

According to Flagler County Police, the mother was so outraged to find “sexually explicit” photos on the phone of an underage relative that she took matters into her own hands.

According to the media, that person was later identified as the suspect’s 12-year-old daughter.

Witnesses told police the 33-year-old abused the teen by handcuffing her behind the wheel in a hot car for “some time” and then taking her to a nearby hotel where she works. There, according to the police, her mother yelled at her minor, shaved her head, put a pipe in her mouth and scribbled sexually derogatory words on her face.

The Miami Herald did not identify the mother to protect the girl’s identity.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG AND OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Cops say they later found the girl’s pipe and hair in a trash can.

Flagler County Police were first notified of the incident around 2:15 pm Thursday, when dispatchers received a call from one of the mother’s co-workers at the hotel. The agents went to her house around 4:45 p.m.

A newly released video shows the suspect walking away from the police officers and entering her house, cursing at them and struggling when they try to stop her at the door.

The Palm Coast woman was arrested on three felony charges, including child abuse without great bodily harm, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting police without violence.

She is being held on $17,500 bond at the Perry Hall Detention Center.

“One has the right to discipline, but this woman took out her anger on the victim in a totally unacceptable way and then tried to obstruct responding officers to investigate,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “In my career, I have never seen someone do these kinds of horrible acts to a minor as a disciplinary measure. I hope he gets anger management classes, which he obviously needs.”

A judge imposed a restraining order pending the resolution of the case. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

This story was originally published on August 16, 2022 8:00 a.m.