Florida rain of frozen iguanas: what’s happening

As an old African proverb goes, those who always place the trap in the same way risk not catching not even an iguana. In the United States, however, it has become all too easy to come across these animals that can swoop into people’s heads out of the blue. It’s not the plot of Steven Spielberg’s latest sci-fi film, but what happens in the state of Florida. This place is usually thought of as one of the hottest in the country, with sunny beaches and breathtaking views. In recent days, on the other hand, an exceptional wave of frost has had unpredictable repercussions on iguanas, which are quite common in these parts.









The cute reptiles are falling from the trees after literally freezing, a “rain” that has a very specific scientific explanation. In fact, as the experts of the National Weather Service of Florida, these are cold-blooded animals. This means that in the presence of temperatures between 4 and 9 degrees centigrade, their metabolism begins to slow down. In short, the local iguanas freeze like statues and fall from the shrubs. Fortunately, if we want to quote one of the most famous lines of the Fantozzi saga, it is only an “apparent death.” So the situation is temporary and can only improve.

Cold temperatures like never before

The southern part of the state was affected by very unusual temperatures. The mercury did register -4 degrees last weekend, with repeated falls of iguanas. The phenomenon has been described in greater detail by Stacey Cohen, a reptile expert at the zoo of Palm Beach. In practice, the body of these animals is affected by a real black-out that leads them to sleep very deeply. At the same time, however, they are unable to cling to branches and fall from trees due to internal freezing. So is there no risk on the horizon?

The dangerous precedent

Cohen herself has sounded an alarm that shouldn’t be underestimated. Indeed, there is a very close precedent in time that does not sleep peacefully (for us and the iguanas): most reptiles struggling with the exceptional cold wave in Florida it should survive momentary immobilization, yet in 2010 there was no shortage of victims. Twelve years ago there was a meteorological event not very different from the current one and unfortunately many specimens have disappeared, without recovering from the freezing. Among other things, it is not even a typical species of this area of ​​the United States.

The green iguanas like those that are raining from the American skies are considered an invasive species in all respects. They were not born in Florida, but they would have entered the country due to some merchant ships with their commercial cargo. The larger specimens can reach a weight of 7.5 kilos, without forgetting the 150 centimeters in length. Temperatures they are not enduring these days have dropped to their lowest levels in recent years due to an arctic air breakthrough. To be precise, it has gone down below zero in the south of the Big Cypress National Preserve, west of the city of Miami.