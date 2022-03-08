Florida recommends that healthy children not get vaccinated against COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At the end of a COVID-19 roundtable hosted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Director of Public Health Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Monday, Dr. Ladapo announced that the The state would recommend that healthy children not receive vaccines.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially not recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo said shortly before the roundtable ended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone over the age of 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying widespread vaccination is the best way to protect everyone from the virus and any complications.

During the roundtable, which included a variety of epidemiologists and physicians, the assembled doctors criticized what the governor’s office called the “failure of lockdowns and mandates” for the use of masks and vaccines, and took aim at those who call ” shutdown politicians” and the broader medical sector. establishment.

The roundtable theme echoed earlier comments from the surgeon general, who said last week that masks had never saved lives during the pandemic.

A statement from the governor’s office ahead of the event said that “lockdown politicians and the medical establishment have continually ignored the data, choosing instead to stoke fear and push for lockdowns and mask mandates in their unsuccessful attempts to ‘stop the spread’”. The roundtable was expected to include the governor’s and state’s efforts on behalf of Floridians during COVID-19.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried condemned the recommendation in a statement Monday afternoon.

“Governor DeSantis and Dr. Lapado are once again misleading Floridians by promoting dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 that goes against all conventional medical guidelines,” he said. plus the FDA and CDC, and not the anti-science conspiracy theories that DeSantis and Ladapo are pushing.”

Physicians attending the roundtable included prominent opponents of federal health lockdowns, mandates, and policies related to COVID-19. Among them were three physicians who were the initial signers of what was called the Great Barrington Declaration: Drs. Sunetra Gupta, Jay Bhattacharya, and Martin Kulldorf.

The full list of attending physicians was as follows.

The declaration was a move against broader health policy decisions made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, which called for a different approach to handling the pandemic. In its initial publication, the Great Barrington Statement called lockdowns detrimental to society and urged efforts to allow immunity for those at lower risk of complications from COVID-19.

While the ideas in the statement were largely criticized by medical professionals working for the CDC, WHO, and the federal government in general, the policy directions it outlined were adopted in some parts of the US and other countries. , including Florida.