Florida rejects masks and lowers quarantine in new guidelines on covid-19

Florida announced this Thursday a new official guide on how to face the covid-19 pandemic with “significant changes” and opposed to federal recommendations, including the rejection of the use of a mask in the workplace and the reduction of isolation.

In a video broadcast on Rumble, an alternative platform to YouTube, Governor Ron DeSantis said that the reduction in isolation or quarantine includes people who are in schools and daycare centers.

Also, together with Dr. Joe Ladapo, surgeon general of Florida, a position that constitutes the highest health authority in the state, he referred to the “recommendation” that doctors should “exercise their individual clinical judgment and experience based on the needs and preferences of their patients.

“People want to live freely in Florida, without ‘corporate masks’ that create a two-tier society and authoritarian isolation for children,” Republican DeSantis said in a written statement accompanying the video.

“We are empowering health professionals to follow the science, not Fauci’s status quo,” he added, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief epidemiologist.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses the 2022 CPAC conference at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Joe Burbank TNS

The guidance “updated” by Florida health authorities now includes, among other recommendations, “rejecting the mandatory use of masks for employees” and “advising health care professionals and facilities to reassess protocols in favor of science-based treatment options to benefit patients,” according to the statement.

As for daycare centers and schools, it limits the quarantine for the covid-19 of children and students to five days, as well as “Floridians”.

“The state of Florida has generalized natural and vaccine-induced immunity,” said Dr. Ladapo, who was confirmed by the state Senate on Wednesday as surgeon general, although he had been in office for months by DeSantis’s nomination.

“Evidence suggests that most secondary transmissions occur early on. Our state will continue to make decisions for Floridians based on sound science, not fear, whether they are at work or in school.”

Last January and before the plenary session of the Floridian Congress, DeSantis did not miss an opportunity to criticize the “destructive” and “ineffective” federal restrictions, “authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly endless”, according to what he said, that the Administration of President Joe Biden has imposed amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“The restrictions are based more on blind adherence to ‘Faucian’ declarations than on the constitutional traditions that are the basis of free nations,” he said, referring to Fauci, one of the main targets of his criticism throughout of last year, as did Biden.

“Thanks to @FLSurgeonGen for issuing new guidance recommending against corporate policies of forced masking,” the governor wrote on Twitter after announcing the new measures.

This story was originally published on February 24, 2022 9:47 p.m.