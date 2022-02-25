Florida Rejects Masks, Lowers Quarantine in New COVID-19 Guidelines – NBC 7 Miami

Florida announced new official guidance on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic with “significant changes” and contrary to federal recommendations, including the rejection of the use of masks in the workplace and the reduction of isolation.

In a video broadcast on Rumble, an alternative platform to YouTube, Governor Ron DeSantis said that the reduction in isolation or quarantine includes people who are in schools and daycare centers.

Also, together with Dr. Joe Ladapo, surgeon general of Florida, a position that constitutes the highest health authority in the state, he referred to the “recommendation” that doctors should “exercise their individual clinical judgment and their experience based on the needs and preferences of their patients.

“People want to live freely in Florida, without ‘corporate masks’ creating a two-tier society and authoritarian isolation for children,” Republican DeSantis said in a written statement accompanying the video.

“We are empowering health professionals to follow the science, not Fauci’s status quo,” he added, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief epidemiologist.

The “updated” guidance by Florida health authorities now includes, among other recommendations, “rejecting the mandatory use of masks for employees” and “advising health care professionals and facilities to reassess protocols in favor of science-based treatment options to benefit patients,” according to the statement.

As for day care centers and schools, it limits the quarantine of children and students to five days, as well as “Floridians”.

“The state of Florida has widespread natural and vaccine-induced immunity,” said Dr. Ladapo, who was confirmed by the state Senate as surgeon general, although he had been in office for months by DeSantis’s nomination.

“Evidence suggests that most secondary transmissions occur early on. Our state will continue to make decisions for Floridians based on sound science, not fear, whether they are working or in school,” Ladapo said.

Florida students who are exposed to COVID-19 won’t have to leave school in quarantine if they don’t show symptoms of the virus, according to a new emergency law issued by the state’s newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday.

Last January and before the plenary session of the Floridian Congress, DeSantis did not miss an opportunity to criticize the “destructive” and “ineffective” federal restrictions, “authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly endless”, according to what he said, that the Administration of President Joe Biden has imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The restrictions are based more on blind adherence to ‘Faucian’ declarations than on the constitutional traditions that are the basis of free nations,” he said, referring to Fauci, one of the main targets of his criticism throughout of last year, as did President Biden.

“Thanks to @FLSurgeonGen for issuing new guidance recommending against corporate policies of forced masking,” the Florida governor wrote on Twitter after announcing the new measures.