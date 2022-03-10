Florida releases new COVID-19 guidance, says vaccines can harm healthy children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health released promised updates to the state’s vaccination guidelines for COVID-19. Going forward, the FDOH will no longer recommend that children without underlying health conditions receive the vaccine.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the change in state policy at a health-focused roundtable in West Palm Beach.

Also in attendance were Governor Ron DeSantis and several doctors and epidemiologists, who spoke out against the closures, mandates and failures that Florida officials say have occurred as a result of policies in other parts of the United States. Also present were the three authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, a push against policies adopted by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo said shortly before the roundtable ended yesterday.

Now, that statement is the first line of the state health department’s new COVID-19 guidance.

“It is essential that health professionals discuss existing COVID-19 vaccine data together with parents when deciding to vaccinate children,” Ladapo said in an FDOH statement. “Based on currently available data, the risks of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthy children may outweigh the benefits. That is why these decisions must be made on an individual and never mandatory basis.”

The department’s fully updated guidelines can be found online.

Going forward, the state of Florida will not only recommend that healthy children not get vaccinated against COVID-19, but also says that “healthy children ages 5 to 17 may not benefit” from vaccines that are currently available in the United States. the official announcement. Specifically, the official guidance says that “the risks of giving a COVID-19 vaccine to healthy children may outweigh the benefits.”

The FDOH said the risks of getting vaccinated include:

It’s important to note that while the studies included in the FDOH guidance are public, the CDC still says the vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective for anyone age five and older, as does the U.S. Drug and Drug Administration. US foods

The federal health agency still recommends that everyone receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the best method of protecting the American public from the COVID-19 virus and any associated complications. For people ages 5 to 17, the CDC recommends the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, although the three available vaccines, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are also recommended as options for anyone age 18 and older.

New vaccine guidance from the state health department includes a link to discussion during an FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee on myocarditis among children receiving the vaccine, and includes multiple links to studies and clinical trials that found less efficacy of vaccination among the youngest children, ages five to 11. -years, and those from 12 to 17.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 12 years of age and older. The FDOH still recommends COVID-19 vaccines “for children with underlying health conditions or comorbidities” and says parents are encouraged to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their child’s health care provider.