Florida, seven No vax positive doctors after a conference on Covid. One was treated with ivermectin

Seven doctors No vax in Florida they got infected at a conference on Covid in Florida: one of them is a 72-year-old doctor who has been treating himself and his wife with ivermectin for 16 months. His name is Bruce Boros and he told during the conference of his very personal treatment, not recognized by the control bodies: “We have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I – he said on November 6 – and I have never felt healthier in my life He said according to the Daily Beast.

Florida Covid Summit organizer Dr. John Littell told the Daily Beast that Boros and six other doctors had fallen ill “within days of the conference.” The event was attended by between 800 and 900 people.

The doctor No vax who treated himself and his patients with ivermectin

The doctor allegedly began taking ivermectin as a personal research project last summer and administered it to several patients, including his father. But then he decided to get vaccinated: “He was brainwashed,” he said Boros at the conference – He made it. He didn’t tell me. I was very angry. I wanted to give him a spanking. He did both doses. ‘ Boros took ivermectin off his father after discovering he was vaccinated and then allegedly blamed the vaccine as one of the reasons his father died.