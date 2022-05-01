Florida teen kills his mother for asking him to quit smoking at home

A 19-year-old from Polk County, in central Florida (USA), was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of his mother, whom he shot in the heart when he entered in his room to ask him to stop smoking in the house, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The event occurred this Thursday at the family’s home in the city of Lake Walles, when Seth Settle was smoking a cigar in his room and his 52-year-old mother came in to reprimand him and tell him to stop smoking. .

The recrimination and order did not please the young man, who, just as his mother left the room and closed the door, supposedly took out a pistol and fired, with the misfortune that the bullet went through the door and hit his heart. of the woman, said the said county sheriff, Grady Judd.

According to the arrest affidavit, Settle told police officers that the gun had been fired unintentionally, and that he left the room to find his mother lying unconscious on the floor.

The young man then asked another person in the house to call an ambulance and left the scene in a car.

But the sheriff’s office statement says investigators in the case questioned the young man and found that he “gave five different versions of where he had thrown the gun.”

It was a friend of Settle’s who contacted the authorities to inform them that Settle had given him two guns.

“The suspect is trying to make us believe this was an accident, but he had a loaded gun and intentionally aimed it at the door where his mother had just walked out and fired,” Judd said in a statement.

He explained that the young man fled the scene without giving help and then asked a friend to get rid of the weapons. “These are not the actions of a man who accidentally killed someone. He knew exactly what he was doing,” the Polk County Sheriff said.

Before the police were informed, the woman was transported to a local hospital, where the doctors determined that there were “penetrating wounds in the left breast and armpit”, so, suspecting, they contacted the authorities. .

At first it was thought that it was a medical issue, since no wound or blood was visible on the victim’s body, something that can happen when the bullet hits directly through the heart and it stops beating immediately, so it doesn’t pump blood.

Settle is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, tampering with evidence, giving false information and disposing of a weapon in a residential area.