Florida under threat from strong hurricane

South Florida began preparing for the hurricane that, according to weather forecasts, will become Tropical Depression Nine in the coming days, before its possible arrival on the Florida coast.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Nine is going to strengthen over the Caribbean and may become a tropical storm with the name of “Hermine” tonight and that on Sunday and Monday there will be a “most significant intensification”.

Accompanied by current top winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the depression will move across the central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass over southern Jamaica beginning Saturday night, and It will approach the Cayman Islands on Sunday night or early Monday, according to the possible track plotted by meteorologists.

According to a graph published with the probable trajectory of “Hermine”, on Monday it will already have the category of a hurricane in the south of the western part of Cuba and on Tuesday it will cross it, to continue on its way to the south of Florida, becoming a major hurricane, which means winds of 111 miles per hour (96 km/h) and above.

The private meteorology company AccuWeather, for its part, pointed out: “While there is a possibility that the trajectory will change during this weekend and next week, people in Florida, especially in the peninsula and the Keys, should be prepared. for the impact of a major hurricane Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) encouraged the state’s inhabitants this Friday to be prepared and vigilant for the advancement of the system.

“The Division is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we are prepared to provide assistance to affected areas if Tropical Depression Nine makes landfall in Florida next week,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. .

“It is critical that Floridians remain vigilant and prepared – it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business,” he stressed.

Accuweather warned that due to high water temperatures and a lack of disruptive winds, “there is a possibility that the system will experience rapid strengthening anytime this weekend through the middle of the week.”

Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather’s lead meteorologist, stressed that since the terrain in the western and central parts of Cuba is relatively flat, passing through the largest of the Antilles may have “a minimal effect on the overall strength of the storm.”

That could allow the system to further strengthen once it enters “the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and/or the Straits of Florida,” Pastelok said.

The last major hurricane to hit Florida was Michael in 2018. Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach (northwest of the state) on October 10, 2018 with winds of 160 miles per hour (more than 250 km/h) and caused the level of the sea rose up to 4.2 meters.

Sixteen people died directly from Michael – indirect deaths are far more – and damages were estimated at some $25 billion by insurers.

The figures include not just Florida, but Georgia and both Carolinas. EFE