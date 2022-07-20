Florida University Marching Band Reveals Louis Vuitton’s Latest Men’s Fashion Show

Between them, they are 64 years old. Last month, they had an extraordinary experience, a parenthesis in their banal student life in Tallahassee, Florida. June 19, Marven John, Chandler Ash and Hasim Smith discovered Paris, in the middle of Men’s Fashion Week. They weren’t there to stroll around like tourists: four days later, they opened and closed the Louis Vuitton fashion show, all to music.

In the Cour Carrée du Louvre, where Vuitton had set up its astonishing playful and colorful podium, they arrived with an energy as flamboyant as the reflection of the sun on their trombones and snorkels. Sharpened brass instruments, bouncy steps, pinpoint precision. The musicians began their piece and now the solemnity of Paris Fashion Week cracked to give way to the contagious joy of a university marching band. That of the Marching 100, in this case. The historic group of the no less historic university where our three young men study: the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The third-largest black university in the United States, the establishment shines thanks to its marching band, trained to perform at prestigious events. Their performance at the Vuitton show in Paris made the Marching 100 part of the history of fashion and the world of luxury.

“I always said to myself that when I grew up, if I succeeded, I would like to be able to buy myself one or two Vuitton clothes. There, I collaborated with the house and wore Vuitton shoes. Two days after the show, Chandler Ash, 21, still widens his eyes when he thinks about it. To describe his short week spent in Paris at the end of June, he uses a word of his own: “surrealist”. He repeats it, as if to punctuate each of his memories on the spot. The young man is acutely aware of the legacy he carries as a young member of the Marching 100, class of 2022. Before him, former students have participated in the presidential inauguration parades clinton and obama. Others have worked with the teams of Prince, for its 2007 Super Bowl halftime show. , it’s just crazy, enthuses the student. […] I am eternally grateful for this unexpected phone call, which occurred on an ordinary summer day”.

Banal, not quite: the announcement of this major event was made to FAMU students on the anniversary of the Marching 100, founded on 1er June 1946. “It is the day of the foundation of the band and the one where Professor Chipman [directeur de la fanfare, ndlr] told us about the trip. Chandler Ash remembers the suspense at its height: “We were told: ‘By the way, we might need you to go to Paris in two weeks, for an opportunity that might or might not materialize.’ And then, a few days later, we were told: “Ok, it’s confirmed. We are boarding 35 people for the Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show”. From then on, a real commotion took hold of the volunteers: all the students had not yet received their passports and several of them had returned to their State of origin, to their families, for the summer break. After these logistical and administrative considerations, the adventure began. For these young adults, it began with the plane flight: a unique experience for the majority of them. It is even the first time that Hasim Smith and Chandler Ash have left the United States. Direction Paris. Direction Vuitton. A trip for 35 students and ten guides, all expenses paid by the house.