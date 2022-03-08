Florida vs. CDC on COVID vaccines for children: What you need to know

Leo Johnson, 8, high-fives Maylen Mesa after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Maylen Mesa at a Walgreens in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM mocner@miamiherald.com

Should children be vaccinated against COVID-19?

The CDC, the official health agency of the United States, recommends that everyone over the age of 5 years get vaccinated against the disease to help keep them and others safe. So does the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Many doctors across the country, including South Florida, have also recommended vaccination.

However, Florida Health Secretary Joseph Ladapo announced during a COVID-19 mitigation policy roundtable Monday that the state will no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children. He said it would be the first such recommendation in the country.

Several speakers said one reason children don’t need vaccines is natural immunity, as many school-age children had already been infected with COVID-19, according to the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau.

The decision pits Florida, again, against the CDC. The policy difference also puts parents in a difficult position: Should they follow the CDC’s recommendations? Or follow those of the Florida Department of Health?

Here is a guide to frequently asked questions about what the CDC says about COVID-19 vaccines for children. Details about Florida’s new guidelines are still scant. And if you have any questions, talk to your child’s pediatrician.

Are COVID vaccines safe and effective for children?

COVID vaccines are safe for children, according to the CDC and FDA. All vaccine ingredients are safe and can be found in many foods, including fats, sugars and salt, according to the CDC.

Why should children get vaccinated and get a COVID booster? At what age can they be vaccinated?

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 5 and older get vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the risk of serious illness. Children 12 years and older can also get a booster. There are no vaccines against COVID-19 for children under 5 years of age yet, although they are being worked on.

In Florida, 372,536 children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. That’s about 22% of the state’s 5-11 year old population.

Are there children who should not receive the COVID vaccine?

Children under 5 years of age cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Your children also shouldn’t get the vaccine if they’ve previously had a serious allergic reaction to any ingredient in the vaccine or had a serious allergic reaction after receiving a previous dose of the vaccine, the FDA says.

According to the FDA, people with certain conditions, such as those who are immunosuppressed or those with myocarditis or pericarditis, should also talk to their doctor before getting vaccinated. , if you are not sure.

You can find the ingredients for Pfizer’s vaccine on the FDA and CDC website.

How does COVID affect children?

Just like adults, some children who contract COVID-19 will experience symptoms while others are asymptomatic. Most children who get the disease recover. However, some become seriously ill and are hospitalized. Some have died.

“In fact, COVID-19 is one of the top 10 causes of death in children ages 5 to 11,” according to the CDC.

In Florida, more than 804,000 children under the age of 16 have had COVID-19, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. Forty-two of those children died.

The CDC states that children with underlying health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, and asthma, are at higher risk for serious illness.

Although rare, some children who contract COVID-19 later develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a serious illness associated with COVID-19 that can cause inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain. The CDC says they still don’t know what causes MIS-C, but many diagnosed children had COVID or had been around someone with COVID-19. Although MIS-C can be fatal, most children diagnosed with this disease recover after receiving medical care.

“In addition, children and adolescents 18 years of age and younger who have COVID-19 are up to 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes 30 days or more after infection,” according to the CDC.

Are side effects normal? Which are?

Some children may experience side effects such as fever, nausea, and pain at the injection site. The CDC states that these side effects are normal signs that the body is creating protection and should go away within a few days.

A few cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) have occurred in male adolescents and young adults, often after the second dose.

“These reports are rare, and the known and potential benefits of vaccination with COVID-19 outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis,” the CDC says.

Could vaccines affect my child’s fertility in the future?

The CDC says there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems.

Where can I take my child to get vaccinated against COVID?

There are many places in Florida where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Retail pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, Navarro Discount Pharmacies, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Publix, and Fresco y Más offer vaccines.

In South Florida, there are also county-run sites you can visit in Miami-Dade County and Health Department-run sites in Broward County. Some pediatricians’ offices may also offer the shots.

To find a site in Miami-Dade, visit miamidade.gov/vaccine. In Broward, visit broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx