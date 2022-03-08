Florida will not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s public health director, said Monday that the state will formally recommend that healthy children not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ladapo made his announcement during a roundtable organized by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, in which a group of doctors who criticized the confinement policies and mandates against the coronavirus participated.

The new guideline will go against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations that all children ages 5 to 7 be given the vaccine.

While children are typically less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, public health experts have stressed that vaccinations further reduce their risk and help prevent them from infecting others.

At the moment, it is unknown when the state would publish its health guidelines and Ladapo did not give more details about it.

“The Florida Department of Health will be the first state to officially recommend that COVID-19 vaccines not be given to healthy children,” Ladapo said at the end of the roundtable.

This measure marks Florida’s latest distancing from White House coronavirus policies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 years and older, based on a study that showed that infant doses were 91% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

The CDC says that vaccines offer children 5 years and older strong protection against hospitalization and death.

“I am very concerned that this is causing parents to question what they are hearing from all the other sources — pediatricians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC,” said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a University of Florida professor, pediatrician and former CDC infectious disease specialist.

Children with underlying health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, and asthma, face a higher-than-usual risk of serious complications and hospitalization. Rasmussen noted that of the nearly 1,000 American children who have died from COVID-19, not all of them had an underlying illness.

When asked about Florida’s upcoming rule, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was “very concerning that there are politicians promoting conspiracy theories and questioning vaccination, when it’s our best tool against the virus”.

