Florida will recommend against vaccinating healthy children against covid-19

Florida’s top health authority, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, said Monday that the state will be the first region in the United States to recommend not vaccinating healthy children against covid-19.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend non-vaccination against covid-19 for healthy children,” Ladapo said at a round table organized by the governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, in statements collected by local media. .

At that meeting, the state surgeon general, as this position is called, spoke with other doctors who have been opposed to mandatory measures to combat the pandemic and who have stated that the risk-benefit ratio for children does not justify vaccination. .

Ladapo did not specify when the state will update its health guide on covid-19 including this point.

“We’re making do with what’s out there, particularly with healthy children, in terms of being able to accurately and confidently quantify consistent potential benefit,” he added.

Ladapo was confirmed for his post in late February by the Republican-dominated state Congress, despite his controversial stances on how to fight the pandemic and vaccines.

During his confirmation hearings before the Florida Senate, the highest health authority in Florida also refused to report whether he has been vaccinated against covid-19 on the grounds that it is personal information.

Shortly after being officially confirmed for the position, Ladapo and the governor announced a new official guide on how to deal with the covid-19 pandemic with “significant changes” and opposed to federal recommendations, including the rejection of the use of a mask in places of work and reduction of isolation.

Ladapo was nominated by DeSantis after his first surgeon general, Scott Rivkees, resigned after serving more than two years in the role, most of that time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If confirmed, this new Florida guide would contradict the federal recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and those of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommend the covid-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age. of age or older to “help protect” against the pandemic.

The governor himself has repeatedly stated his position against the federal restrictions to combat the pandemic, measures that he considered “destructive”, “authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly endless”.