Florida will recommend not to vaccinate healthy children against Covid-19, it will be the first US state to do so

EFE.- The maximum authority in health of Floridathe doctor joseph ladaposaid Monday that the state will be the first region of United States that will recommend not to vaccinate against Covid-19 to healthy children.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children,” he said. Ladapo in a round table organized by the governor, the republican Ron DeSantisin statements collected by local media.

At that meeting, the state surgeon general, as this position is called, spoke with other doctors who have been opposed to mandatory measures to combat the pandemic and who have stated that the risk-benefit ratio for children does not justify vaccination. .

Ladapo did not specify when the state will update its health guide on the Covid-19 including this point.

Florida is leading the way by ensuring Floridians have continued access to preventions and treatments for COVID-19. It’s time other states take the same path. pic.twitter.com/r216lI0giv — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) March 4, 2022

“We’re making do with what’s out there, particularly with healthy children, in terms of being able to accurately and confidently quantify consistent potential benefit,” he added.

Ladapo was confirmed for his post in late February by the Republican-dominated state Congress, despite his controversial stances on how to fight the pandemic and vaccines.

During his confirmation hearings before the Florida Senate, the highest health authority in Florida He also refused to report on whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 on the grounds that it is personal information.

Shortly after being officially confirmed for the position, Ladapo and the governor announced a new official guide on how to face the pandemic with “significant changes” and opposed to federal recommendations, including the rejection of the use of a mask in the workplace and the reduction of isolation.

Ladapo was nominated for DeSantis after his first general surgeon, Scott Rivkeeswill step down after serving more than two years in office, most of that time since the start of the pandemic.

If confirmed, this new Florida guidance would contradict the federal recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCin English) and those of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommend the anticovid vaccine for those under 5 years of age or older to “help protect themselves” against the pandemic.

The governor himself has repeatedly stated his position against the federal restrictions to combat the pandemic, measures that he considered “destructive”, “authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly endless”.