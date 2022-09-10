Florida Woman Goes To Discount Store, Buys Lottery Scratch-Off And Wins $1 Million

The winner elected to receive her winnings in a single lump sum payment of $880,000.

A woman from Lee County, in the state of Florida, won a jackpot this week playing a State Lottery Scratch-Off that he bought at a discount store.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that the big winner, named Christina Baldino, originally from the town of Alva, in the same state, claimed a $1 million prize that was won in the scratch-off game called ‘Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme’. The prize was to be requested from the Fort Myers Lottery district office.

Baldino elected to receive his earnings in a single lump sum payment of $880,000..

According to the Florida Lottery, Baldino bought his winning ticket at the Handy Food discount store, located at 21321 State Road 80, in the town of Alva.

The store will also receive an additional $2,000 commission for selling Baldino his winning Scratch-Off ticket..

The game, which costs $30, offers four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million dollars.

The overall odds of winning a prize of any amount are 1 in 2.59, according to the Florida Lottery website.

You may also like:

– Woman wins $100 thousand in the lottery and will share the money with her cousin for a curious family tradition

– No tickets were sold with all six Mega Millions numbers and now the jackpot grows to $210 million

– A North Carolina man decided to buy a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket while pumping gas and won $2 million

– Michigan man played Powerball once a week and finally won $1 million

– Virginia lottery player went to collect a $600 prize, but was told he had actually won $1 million

– New York woman won the lottery and could have received $1,000 every day of her life, but she preferred to receive all the money in one payment