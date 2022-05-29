Florinda Meza, a humorist who continues to advocate comedy

Florinda She was, like few others, one of the representatives of the comedy genre on the screen during the 1970s. Now, the actress seeks to silence everything that threatens what is politically correct in society, because in full swing of the so-called cancel culture, “El Chavo del 8” and other programs in which she participated were noted for including scenes with violence, harassment and hate speech, something that the interpreter of Doña Florinda considers a mistake and explains that it is part of a social reflex.

“I don’t quite understand what is called the culture of cancellation, but the humor before was not aggressive, on the contrary, there is no aggression in what we did,” he says.

“Even if El chapulín colorado received blows, well in life you receive blows! , even though it seems cruel that El chavo received a bump on the head from Mr Ramon, well in life there is cruelty, in life there is pain and tragedy! Life is violent but there is violence that generates violence, that is bad and there is violence that is implicit in life itself and even generates feelings of pity, compassion, attachment to the one who suffers. There are things that we may not like, but it is culture and we have to understand it”.

Florinda’s demands went beyond standing out for her role in that and other series such as “Los caquitos” and “La chicharra”, she always chose comedy, in acting, in creation and even in love. She participated as a substitute scriptwriter in one of the most watched programs on open television (El chavo del 8) and since 2004 she was married to the creator of this production, one of the most important comedians in Mexico, Roberto Gomez Bolanos better known as Chespirito, who passed away in 2014.

Even before marrying her director and partner on the set, she was already producing series such as “María de nada” and “La dueña”. Today, eight years after the death of Chespirito, keep doing and looking for comedy.

“There is comedy, sometimes even in a talk show, for example the show of Graham Norton, which is on open television in England, it has been running for 20 seasons because it is very good and he (Norton) makes everyone enter into a sense of humor, but with a lot of ingenuity, even if it is to a certain extent improvised, ”says Meza in an interview.

“The best comedy, the one that transcends, is the one that is attached to a script and a director, but in which everything seems as if it were emerging for the first time, that is reinvented every day,” he adds.

As a writer, she assures that one of her main rules is to create stories that do not generate social harm, however she keeps as a premise one of the teachings that “Rober” left her, as she names who was her husband for a decade: “He used to say: I don’t know the secret of success, but I know the secret of failure and it consists in wanting to please everyone.”

For that reason, he values ​​comedy that reflects the “high sides of life,” that are real and full of wit.

“I like that there is text, I don’t like that it’s hitchhiked that they don’t respect the comedy itself, that someone goes on stage to improvise… In the current mood there are very good movies, very funny, although television shows don’t really are doing, but there are some things in Mexico that are improvised there are others that are more or less close, I don’t want to say the title, but there are different styles of comedy and finally I would consume all of them because they are all fun”.

selective

Although he has not produced in several years, he returned to acting in 2019, after a break of more than 20 years, in the film “Sweet family”, but he accepts that his options are limited because in many cases there is not a good script behind the stories.

“I have received many offers but they are unfortunate. My principle is that social damage is something that I could not carry on my conscience, so I have had to say no to many things, but there is also something that I cannot say yes to and that is bad scripts, because a good idea does not make a good program.