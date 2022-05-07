Florinda Meza shares the bikini photo that Chespirito took of her

For five years, one of them daily receiving a flower from him, florinda refused to have a relationship with Roberto Gomez Bolaños “Chespirito” because he was married and was persecuted by the female public.

It was the mid-seventies and, in addition, she who was part of the cast of “El Chavo del 8” and “El Chapulín Colorado”, was the director’s girlfriend Enrique Segovianoresponsible behind the scenes of both productions.

Roberto Gómez Bolaños as “El Chapulín Colorado” and Florinda Meza

“I resisted for a long time because being colleagues that creates problems for you and also having an affair with your boss, because you have to be very stupid,” Meza recalled in an interview for Chilevisión.

In 1977, when both the issue of the boy from the barrel and “El Chapulín Colorado” were at the top, the wall fell and one day, Gómez Bolaños showed up at her house, with the only thing he was wearing, to living together after less than a year of having relationships.

“We were heavily criticized by the press,” he told the Mexican program “Don’t tell,” “I was the Matahari, the husband-snatcher and they said I was a climber, he was 20 years older than me, that he only thought about the economic aspect and well well, total, (both) we said, let’s turn a deaf ear”.

And so they began a relationship that lasted 45 years, until his death: “I lived longer with him than without him,” she said recently on a red carpet, to which she was invited.

Already together, Gómez Bolaños composed songs, poems and made hundreds of drawings that he happily treasures in his memory.

Yesterday, the actress uploaded a photo of her in a bikini to her official Instagram account, taken precisely by whoever her partner was, accompanying her with a message that in a few hours has exceeded 12,000 “I like it”.

“My Rober loved taking pictures of me all the time, even without me realizing it. he took several of me while I slept. When I realized it, he told me: ‘You’re pretty even when you’re asleep,’ ” he wrote.

Currently, the interpreter of “La Chimoltrufia” and “Doña Florinda” has the idea of ​​writing her biography, far from the series that is being prepared about her partner and of which, she affirms, she has not been informed.

“I find out every time they ask me (the press). I am going to make my own biography and, in it, my Roberto would have to be and in his I would have to be because of his 85 years, he lived 40 without me and 45 with me, that is, there is no way to separate one of the other”, he explained last March.

They never had children because the actor, with a vasectomy, did not want future disputes between his heirs and she accepted it, although she did have the idea of ​​being a mother.