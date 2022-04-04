Flow La Movie Plane Crash Information

The Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) issued this Monday, April 4, a statement in which it authorizes the construction company of the aircraft Gulfstream Aerospace GIV-SP , HI1050which crashed on December 15, 2021 causing the death of 9 people, 3 crew members and 6 passengers, including urban music producer José Ángel Hernández, known as “Flow The Movie“, and the nucleus of his family, to issue critical aviation safety information.

Although the CIAA points out that the investigation is still under development authorized the company Gulfstream Aerospace to issue Maintenance and Operations Letters (MOLS) to distribute this critical information on aviation safety, to Gulfstream Gil, GIIB, GIII, GIV and G450 operators from all over the world. the world.

The CIAA emphasizes “the critical importance of performing a full spoiler functionality check on the ground, as detailed in the respective Aircraft Flight Manual (AFM) or Operations Manual (OM).”

As a result of the accident investigation involving the aircraft Gulfstream Aerospace GIV-SP , HI1050owned by Helidosa Aviation Group SA, which was completely destroyed when it impacted the ground during a landing attempt at Las Américas International Airport (MDSD), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on December 15, 2021, the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) is taking an intermediate step to help ensure aviation safety by issuing this news release, and has authorized Gulfstream Aerospace to issue Maintenance and Operations Letters (MOLS) to distribute this critical aviation safety information to operators. from Gulfstream Gil, GIIB, GIII, GIV and G450 around the world.

The Preliminary Report of the CIAA noted that “both the right ground and flight spoiler actuators were removed and replaced during a 3-hour maintenance effort prior to boarding passengers for the flight to Orlando, Florida, United States of America. More details on maintenance activity will be included in the final report expected in the coming months.”

Below is the full statement:

This information re-emphasizes the critical importance of performing a full spoiler functionality check on the ground, as detailed in the respective Aircraft Flight Manual (AFM) or Operations Manual (OM).

If an aircraft is equipped with a flight controls synoptic page, it should be used during the ground spoiler functional check procedure. For those airplanes that do not have a flight control synoptic page, flight crews should visually confirm the position of the aileron panel using the window panel side mirrors or use a ground or cockpit window spotter when may be possible.

Appropriate cockpit annunciations, along with visual confirmation of symmetric deployment and stowage of all six aileron panels, are necessary to verify a fully operational system prior to flight if the system responds differently than described in the functional verification procedure.

If abnormal feel characteristics are experienced on a follow-on flight control check, investigate. Additionally, all functional checks must be repeated if maintenance is performed on a flight control component during the day of the flight.

The CIAA and Gulfstream also want to stress the importance of performing all of the described procedures related to ground flap actuator removal/installation, to include adding visually identifiable markings to the hydraulic lines to help reinstall the lines to correct actuator ports.

For example, markings (tape/tag) should be added to the actuator’s Combined Hydraulic (P1) and Ground Flap Signal (GS) lines prior to disconnection from the Ground Flap Actuator, which will ensure they are installed on the proper actuator ports during reinstallation. Per the Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM), complete all prescribed hydraulic services and system operational checks before returning to service.

Failure to reconnect the hydraulic lines to the proper actuator ports may result in improper operation of the ground flaps, including asymmetric deployment and operation during flight, which could lead to loss of control.

These MOLs have been issued to provide critical flight safety information related to the factual findings that have emerged during the investigation of the aforementioned accident. This information is provided prior to the release of our final accident report to provide important information to operators as quickly as possible, to raise awareness and to emphasize prescribed procedures and best practices to ensure safe flight operations. These MOLs were developed in collaboration with the National Transportation Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States of America, and Gulfstream Aerospace.

Additionally, it is still too early in the investigation to predict any changes, but we will continue to work with the NTSB, FAA, and Gulfstream Aerospace to determine if there is a need for procedural changes, and try to leverage MOL communications to provide an appropriate level of awareness. .

The investigation is led by the CIAA of the Dominican Republic and supported by the NTSB, the FAA, the German Federal Air Accident Investigation Office (BFU), the UK Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB), Gulfstream Aerospace, Parker Aerospace and Rolls-Royce.

In accordance with the agreements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) under annex 13, on December 17, 2021, the CIAA met with the NTSB, FAA and Gulfstream Aerospace to launch the investigation.

Since then, both the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) have been recovered by the CIAA. Both recorders have been successfully downloaded and the CVR audition has been completed.

The relevant components were successfully recovered from the accident site and preliminary examinations have been completed. The investigation team meets frequently to discuss relevant factors and continue the investigation.

A preliminary report was published in January 2022, and the final report is expected to be published in the coming months.