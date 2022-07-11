‘Flow to not suffer’, a book that can change your life

Flowing so as not to suffer, the latest book by Ismael Cala is a true luxury resulting from years of research, analysis and reflection by the author in which he develops a series of life strategies that aim to achieve happiness.

Sure, it can sound very pretentious to tell someone how to be happy. But make no mistake, this is not advice thrown out without rhyme or reason.

In Flow to not suffer, Ismael Cala uses all the experience gained over years of workshops, conferences and other activities that have allowed him to reflect deeply on human nature.

Throughout the pages of this fundamental book, I would say, it goes through emotions such as selfishness, greed and apathy and proposes that regardless of the place we occupy on the social scale, all of us, absolutely all of us, seek exactly the same thing: to be happy and feel whole.

During my conversation with the author, I told him that I personally am not someone who believes much in self-help books, as books of this genre are known, however, I also told him that I started reading the book and I was powerfully hooked on a exercise that he proposes to know if we are in balance in our lives.

The exercise consists of placing the different spheres that make up our lives, such as relationships, friendships, relationships with parents, learning, work, etc. Cala proposes that, honestly, we say how we are in each of the aspects, to know exactly which areas to reinforce.

I confess that I did the exercise and I was reflecting and I realized that indeed, there are many areas of my life that require immediate attention.

In Flowing so as not to suffer, Cala takes up the teachings of psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihaly, who asserts that there is a mental state in which external stimuli, including time, seem to disappear. This state is called flow.

In this book, Cala proposes a new leadership proposal based on the 11 principles of the bamboo leader.

“Each one is a leader of their own life and of their community. That is why my proposal is to get away from the habit of looking for an external leader to solve my problems, because that simply does not work”, says Cala.

From his perspective, leaving our own happiness and the resolution of our problems in the hands of another takes away control of our own lives. “We are responsible for our actions.”

Inspired by the observation of bamboo, that versatile plant with amazing properties, the author explains the importance of investing a lot of time in creating a solid base for the foundation, which is the root, and from there, build and grow towards the excellence in life.

Although Ismael Cala is widely known in Latin America and the United States, for those who do not know him, let me tell you that he is an international journalist, author and speaker. For more than five years he had the Show Cala on CNN en Español.

Among his books is The power of listening, Life is a piñata, The emotional illiterate, A good son of a bitch, The secret of bamboo and Wake up with Cala, among others.

The Data

Title: Flow so as not to suffer

Author: Ismael Cala

Publisher: Diana, 2022