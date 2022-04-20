flower print, – Magazine For You

Floral prints, embroideries and bare shoulders embrace the playful Sicilian spirit of the new bridal silhouettes.

Since its launch in 1996, Monique Lhullier became one of the most internationally recognized fashion houses in the industry. Lhullier has been a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America since 2003, and her namesake brand has garnered endorsements from A-listers from Emma Stone to Gwyneth Paltrow.

The bridal collections of the brand are highly recognized and sought after for their luxurious, feminine and glamorous aesthetic.

Collection “Bliss Bridal” by Monique Lhuillier. Photo: Photonews.

The new Lhuillier collection proposes a bride with a very romantic imprint like something out of a fairy tale.

Collection “Bliss Bridal” by Monique Lhuillier. Photo: Photonews.

Glamorous brides

Collection “Bliss Bridal” by Monique Lhuillier. Photo: Photonews.

Bliss Spring 2023 takes you to the magical streets of Palermo, Italy, with an aura of fun and flirtation

The collection offers the volume, texture and color with gorgeous floral prints, embroidery and dimensional silhouettes. This romantic collection also features bare shoulders and strategic openings that unfold all the sensuality in an enchanting way.

Collection “Bliss Bridal” by Monique Lhuillier. Photo: Photonews.