flowers and hugs at the airport

The closure of the G20 in Rome guaranteed a commitment to restart international travel “in a safe and orderly manner”. “To this end – reads the Final Declaration – taking into consideration national public health policies, we recognize the importance of shared standards to guarantee uninterrupted travel, including test requirements and results, vaccination certificates, interoperability and mutual recognition of digital applications, while continuing to protect public health and guaranteeing privacy and data protection ”. In the meantime, beyond the European borders, some countries are starting to loosen their shirts for the return of vaccinated tourists. From Israel to Thailand to Australia which reopened its borders after 600 days.

Israel opens to vaccinated tourists

Israel has reopened national borders to tourists vaccinated or recovered from Covid, closed since March 2020. A reopening postponed numerous times due to the various pandemic waves that have affected the country. The decision is a shot in the arm to restart the tourism sector that has been stopped for more than a year not only due to the closure of the borders but also due to internal restrictions. At the moment Israel seems to have stopped the fourth wave of the infection also thanks to the third vaccination: in the past 24 hours the new cases according to the data of the Ministry of Health have been 472 out of 70,204 tests with a positive rate of 0.68%. Severe cases are falling sharply, adding up to 219. To date, Israelis vaccinated with the third dose are just under 4 million.

In Thailand, vaccinated people enter without quarantine

Tens of thousands of tourists are expected today in Thailand, which reopens its borders today after 18 months of anti-Covid restrictions on citizens of over 60 countries, who will not have to undergo the hotel quarantine due until now. This was reported by the BBC, specifying that Bangkok’s goal is to bring the number of tourists up to 15 million next year, with a potential income of over 30 billion dollars. However, much of the country still faces restrictions, with only about 42% of the population fully vaccinated and nearly 10,000 Covid infections per day. The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on the Thai economy, which before the pandemic attracted around 40 million tourists a year. Last year, tourist arrivals fell by more than 80%. Countries from which it is possible to travel to Bangkok and Phuket, as long as they are vaccinated, include the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States and most of Europe.

Australia reopens its borders after 600 days

Australia reopened its borders today after nearly 600 days of closure due to Covid, and at Sydney airport many friends and family have been able to embrace for the first time in 19 months. On March 20, 2020, the continent had ordered one of the most severe border closures in the world to protect itself from the Covid-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Australians living overseas have been unable to return home for over a year and a half with very few exceptions, conditioned by an expensive 14-day hotel quarantine. The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have agreed to ease those measures and allow fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce welcomed the resumption of flights after the Australian airline was forced to leave much of its fleet on the ground for a long time. “It’s wonderful to see Australians reunite with their loved ones after such a long period of separation,” she said. “It is a great day for Australia”, commented Prime Minister Scott Morrison, posting a message on Facebook: “The country – he wrote – is now ready to take off!”. At dawn today the first passengers disembarked exploded their joy, with poignant scenes of hugs, tears and emotion.