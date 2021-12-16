Flows decree, government ready to 81 thousand new entries for work. Entrepreneurs: “At least 100 thousand are needed”. Resistances of the League

It unlocks and is set to record unprecedented numbers in recent years work immigration in Italy. According to what the Corriere della Sera, in fact, the signature of the Prime Minister’s decree on flows for 2021 is expected in these days, with which it is expected to grant more than double the work permits compared to last year. According to rumors, it is 81 thousand between new entries and regularizations, against the nearly 31 thousand expected in the last six years. A move that, however, risks creating friction within the majority, especially in the League.

A need that arises from the request of the same entrepreneurs who denounce lack of skilled labor and people willing to perform the heavier tasks that it is holding back the economic recovery, in the hope of a definitive post-Covid restart in 2022. However, this number could undergo further downward changes in the event of internal pressure from the majority, but which still remains below the forecasts made by WeBuild, national construction leader, says they are missing at least 100 thousand employees in order to be able to carry out the plans envisaged by the Pnrr. Other industry associations, from Coldiretti to Confimi Industry they push for higher numbers.

According to the project contained in the latest versions of the draft, 36 thousand entrances are intended to cover the needs of subordinate workers, even if this is the share that entrepreneurs are asking to increase. The sectors most in need are that ofroad transport, L’building and that tourist-hotel. While for another 45 thousand, the coverage of the needs regarding i seasonal jobs, of which 15 thousand would be managed by employers’ organizations.

On the table, they report from via Solferino, there is also the hypothesis of launching two flow decrees, with 70-80 thousand entrances each, one by the end of 2021 and the other in 2022, thus covering the needs of the world entrepreneurial.