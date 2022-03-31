Floyd Mayweather: Antonio Margarito could have killed me in the ring

Midtime Editorial

Floyd Mayweather ended his boxing career undefeated (50-0), although he remembers that during it one of the boxers who most insisted on fighting him it was the mexican Anthony Margaritowhich he did not face and Today he is thankful that this did not happen.

And it is that Money revived the controversy caused by the Mexican in 2009when the California Athletic Commission suspended him for a year because a plaster-like substance was found on his bandageprior to the fight he held at the time against Shane Mosley.

Given this, Mayweather considered himself lucky not to face Anthony Margaritobecause heor put having hurt by the ‘casts’ that he carried in his bandages.

“Antonio Margarito said over and over again that I was afraid of him. She was pushing, and she wanted to fight so bad, because he was beating fighters with loaded gloves (with ‘cast’), so I’m glad God didn’t let that fight happen“, said Money in an interview with Fight Hype.

Mayweather feared for his life.

And it is that Money I consider that receiving blows with ‘loaded’ gloves could involve a risk in his life; however, he stated that he was never afraid to face daisy above the ring.

“Because we don’tor do you know what kind of effect it would have had on me. Those (punches) would have wreaked havoc after my boxing career was over. He could have ended up killing me in the ring, you don’t know what could happen. So sometimes you have certain signals (to face fighters or not), I was never afraid of him and at that particular moment there was no point in us fighting“, Held.