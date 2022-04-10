Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul in an exhibition fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather apologized for turning boxing into a circus. The expeleador prepares a new exhibition, now in Dubai and with Don Moore as a rival. Money He has opened his heart to recognize the obvious: He did not take his “fight” with youtuber Logan Paul seriously.

“I feel like I have to apologize for the fight with Logan Paul. I went to fight, but I want to apologize to everyone. I didn’t do much, I ran a little. I boxed a couple of times, trained maybe 10 days. “, Said the retired five-time world champion since 2017 at a press conference.

In the merely boxing field, Mayweather can be criticized for certain methods to achieve victories and fill his pockets with money. However, everything is within the professional limit. In the ring, he always gave everything and dignified boxing. Loved and hated, he found a way to become the most profitable fighter in history. But for a long time he has been careful to turn the ensogado into a carnival through which all kinds of buffoons parade.

First was the fight against Conor McGregor, former UFC world champion, who challenged Money to get into the ring. The promo for the match was insane. TEveryone talked about the dream encounter between two titans of their respective disciplines. The result, yes, was quite obvious. McGregor didn’t stand a chance, as boxing is just one facet of mixed martial arts. Anyway, he decided to go look for Floyd and things fell under their own weight: the boxer ran over the martial artist.

For everyone’s sake, that should have been the last experiment. There was a curiosity and ready, to resume seriousness. But no, Mayweather insisted on opening new branches of the circus. A year after the grotesque fight with McGregor, he faced Japan’s Tenshin Nasukawa, world kickboxing champion. He knocked him out in the first round in another pointless fight that didn’t do justice to all the hype.

“I think I was a bit rusty in my last exhibition, I wanted to fight, but of course, I will always be judged, they will not point the finger at anyone else in any exhibition”

The height of shamelessness came last year, when Money He thought it was an excellent idea to share a ring with Logan Paul, a youtuber with planetary reach who has taken to venturing into contact sports. The result bordered on the unusual: a fight that was not a fight. They both blatantly cared for each other. And seen logically, it was for the best: only a tragedy in the ring, a consequence of these attempts at fighting, would be missing to finish ridiculing boxing.

Floyd Mayweather in his May 2007 fight against Oscar de la Hoya. (REUTERS/Tiffany Brown)

Now Mayweather apologizes and fights to make amends for the damage he inflicted on the sport that gave him everything. He consoles himself by saying that now, after the laughs, real exhibitions are coming, against ex-boxers, as this type of combat should be. It is very normal. Retired fighters often put on shows where they fight another ex-partner for a few minutes to delight the crowd.

And they are always taken for what they are, simple exhibitions. That’s why it was sad that the fight that Mayweather had with McGregor had an official character. His record went from 49-0 to 50-0 thanks to a brawl that even as an exhibition he should not have qualified for. The consequence has been inevitable: the loss of prestige of boxing. There is nothing more unfair, especially at a time when great fighters abound whose only sin is not having the fame of their predecessors.

Precisely the legends of the sport could collaborate so that the market does justice to so many names that are still only recognizable for a niche. But that’s how Mayweather spends it, who in June will be deservedly inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, that sport that insists on turning it into a circus to later ask for useless apologies.

