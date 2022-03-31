Floyd Mayweather asks ‘Canelo’ Álvarez to give David Benavidez a chance | News from Mexico

EU-. Floyd Mayweather Jr.the only boxer who has managed to beat Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, asked the Mexican to give him a chance David Benavidez or Jermall Charlo above the ring.

Both David Benavidez and chat have raised their hands several times to fight against Canelo Alvarezalthough the response of the 31-year-old from Guadalajara has been negativeso far, but Mayweather He thinks he should deal with them.

“I think one of the biggest challenges for ‘Canelo’ it will be Benavidez. He’s different to others. He throws a lot of combinations, he’s young.”









“When I was young, someone had to give ‘Canelo’ a chance with a top boy, because I was a top boy. So ‘Canelo’ is a top boy. Benavidez, chat or one of those guys deserve a chance“, declared the American to FightHype.

Meanwhile, ‘Canelo’ Álvarez prepares to fight Dmitry Bivol

The unified champion super middleweight, who lost to Mayweather on 2013will face the undefeated Russian, Dmitry Bivolnext Saturday, May 7, in a light heavyweight match.

David Benavidez already forgot to fight Álvarez

“To be honest, I’m trying to forget me of that fight. I don’t feel like it’s going to happen. Canelo Alvarez has not wanted. The best thing will be to forget about that fight for the moment and think better about what I have,” the Mexican-American declared last week.