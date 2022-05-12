Floyd Mayweather Jr. returns to the ring for exhibition fight on helipad

American Floyd Mayweather Jr. will once again don his boxing gloves and step into the ring on May 14 for an exhibition fight against undefeated Don ‘Dangerous’ Moore at the Burj Al Arab Hotel Helipad in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. .

Mayweather vs. Moore will headline “The Global Titans Fight Series,” the main event on a pay-per-view schedule.

. @FloydMayweather vs Don Moore in #Dubai on May 14. The fight will take place on the iconic helipad of the @BurjAlArab. @DubaiSC @GlobalTitansFS pic.twitter.com/aTWYcxQ9uE — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 11, 2022

“I promise you that you have never seen a boxing event like this. I am going to continue to break barriers on May 14. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event and I am a once-in-a-lifetime fighter. There is no one else in the sport who can. to headline such a hype event. I’m going to give the fans what they paid for,” Mayweather said according to a press release.

This will be Mayweather’s third exhibition fight, and his first since fighting Logan Paul in Miami in June 2021.

Also on the card will be Brazilian martial artist Anderson Silva, who will make an exhibition fight against Bruno Machado. Also stand out the lawsuits between the former world champion Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo and the World Boxing Council (WBC) super featherweight title dispute between Delphine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled.

Global Titans Fight Series announced that the world’s first NFT sporting event will give access to a live streaming Pay Per View exclusive to NFT ticket holders.

2 Related

The Global Titans NFT tickets are considered a landmark, where sports and technology fans take a huge step forward, changing the way one interacts with live entertainment.

The NFT ticket will give access to watch Global Titans Dubai live and online on May 14, where an epic night of boxing will take place on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel.

It will be a historic moment for international sports, fans who purchase the NFT will also acquire a special Global Titans NFT ticket, which is highly collectible. More than a ticket to an event, NFT technology gives buyers unique features like future access, rewards and more, all of which increase the value of your property long after the event.

Top Rank Boxing is on ESPN and ESPN+. Subscribe to ESPN+ to see exclusive boxing eventsweigh-ins and more (US only). Saturday, May 14, 2 p.m. ET ESPN+: Tony Yoka vs. Martin Bakole, 10 rounds, heavyweight Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET ESPN+: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO interim middleweight title

To develop special technologies, ROQUMedia and Yakomoz Events, the founders of Global Titans, have teamed up with Web3 experts MintGate for this NFT. Buyers will be able to watch the live broadcast of these inaugural fights directly from anywhere in the world without the need for access codes or passwords. NFT owners can simply connect their crypto wallets (such as MetaMask) to gain instant access.

Additionally, owners of this NFT will be able to unlock limited edition 3D collectibles, special video content, and official event media.

Seating to attend the event and collectible NFT ticket PPV live stream are available at www.globaltitans.com.

Global Titans Dubai is the first in a series of special boxing and MMA (mixed martial arts) events that will take place in iconic locations on four continents. Each main event is broadcast globally, featuring champion fighters and exclusive collectible NFT tickets.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.