Floyd Mayweather, the businessman boxer

A complete show. So it can be defined Floyd Mayweatherr jr, an eccentric boxer who has generated more fortune from sponsorships throughout his career than from the results achieved in the ring. Collections of watches, cars and bundles of bills are common in the life of the cute boy.

His boxing style, his ego, his business and the well-being of his family made Mayweather Jr. one of the most distinguished fighters in the sport. During an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game he assured that his fortune amounted to more than 1,200 million dollars.

After a 21-year career, Floyd decided to end his career in 2017 without knowing defeat. 50 fights, including facing Manny Pacquiao. His last match against Conor McGregor, a mixed martial arts fighter, It was not only a waste of self-centeredness inside the ring, but also of money. That time the newspaper El País stated that Mayweather would exceed 1,000 million dollars in earnings for the total of his sports career. Figures that only Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods they had managed to achieve.

The result against McGregor could hardly matter when It would pocket 350 million dollars for tickets to the event, merchandising and the corresponding bag. It was a dispute that could be defined by the Money from the first round but the show had to have a level close to what had already been sold as “The Fight of the Century”. During that fight, The Pretty Boy as well managed to collect 25 million dollars for using advertising marks on his combat clothing: underpants, gown and gloves.

Similar situation in his last post-retirement confrontation, in 2021, where he appeared in an exhibition fight against the youtuber LoganPaul. In said contest he managed to secure a bag of 10 million and 50 percent of what was generated by the PPV, in addition to an extra profit of 30 million for promoting a brand in his shorts, according to the newspaper AS.

But the biggest step in his career, economically speaking, was in 2007, when he paid a sum of 750,000 dollars to the promoter top rank to disassociate himself from them, who were in charge of promoting their fights. From that moment he was born Mayweather Promotions so that he himself promoted his fights, earning 25 million that same year and multiplying that figure to 300 million dollars in 2013 after collecting a contract with Showtime.

To date, his promoter has been in charge of representing 37 boxers, which also generates a business. She is responsible for a dozen companies in the state of Nevada. Among other businesses, TheMoney has invested in a cosmetics company of his ex-partner Doralie Medina and also of his own clothing brand TMT (TheMoneyTeam). With his current partner he has developed a therapeutic marijuana business and during 2016 he set up a music promoter and a strip club located in Las Vegas.

Many world boxing champions are forgotten after consecrating themselves in the rings, many of them are left on the street due to mismanagement of their money, but Floyd will always find a way to continue fattening his wallet.

